Anita Joseph replies man who said her marriage will soon “cast”

Veteran actress, Anita Joseph has replied an Instagram follower who warned that her marriage to her husband, MC Fish will ‘cast soon’.

The drama started after Anita Joseph took to her Instagram page to share loved-up photos and videos of herself and her husband. She also shared a recent video of themselves chilling together.

In the video she shared, she described her husband as her ‘present and future’, however, a follower who seems to have a problem with the video, took to the comment to warn the actress that her marriage will cast soon.

“Soon you go talk wetin go cast your marriage #becareful”, the follower wrote.

Anita however, wasted no time in shutting up the troll. She instantly rebuked the negative statement in “Jesus name”.

“Come out from here in Jesus name, cast bend your moth there all you people are eager to hear is bad news tufiakwa, may it be yours and your sisters portion Amen”. She wrote.