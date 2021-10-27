TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how he waited till wedding day to reveal his secret…

BBNaija’s Angel shares her chat with Adekunle Gold (Screenshot)

Mercy Eke opens up on her relationship with Maria’s alleged…

Anita Joseph replies man who said her marriage will soon “cast”

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran actress, Anita Joseph has replied an Instagram follower who warned that her marriage to her husband, MC Fish will ‘cast soon’.

The drama started after Anita Joseph took to her Instagram page to share loved-up photos and videos of herself and her husband. She also shared a recent video of themselves chilling together.

In the video she shared, she described her husband as her ‘present and future’, however, a follower who seems to have a problem with the video, took to the comment to warn the actress that her marriage will cast soon.

READ ALSO

My present and my future be calming down, Anita Joseph tells…

I pray for my husband more than myself – Anita Joseph…

“Soon you go talk wetin go cast your marriage #becareful”, the follower wrote.

Anita however, wasted no time in shutting up the troll. She instantly rebuked the negative statement in “Jesus name”.

“Come out from here in Jesus name, cast bend your moth there all you people are eager to hear is bad news tufiakwa, may it be yours and your sisters portion Amen”. She wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how he waited till wedding day to reveal his secret to his wife…

BBNaija’s Angel shares her chat with Adekunle Gold (Screenshot)

Mercy Eke opens up on her relationship with Maria’s alleged lover, Kelvin

Janemena sends public message to her husband following s*x tape saga with…

“Olosho with full chest” – Nigerians react to Maria’s…

Read chat between BBNaija’s Maria and her married lover, Kelvin…

Viral 5-year-old “Mummy calm down” boy, joins Nollywood, as he bags…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Lady who visits late boyfriend’s grave every year to spit on it, narrates…

Anita Joseph replies man who said her marriage will soon “cast”

BBNaija’s Tega finally breaks silence about reports of Boma saying her…

Checkout what Bobrisky did to lady who reportedly leaked photos of his…

Real cause of Cubana Chiefpriest and Maria’s beef, revealed

Lady Shares Photos of Mercy Johnson’ Husband, Prince Okojie, And His First…

BB Naija: Uriel Reveals She Has Crush On Pere

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More