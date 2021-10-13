“Annie is going through a lot” – Nigerians react as 2Face Idibia and babymama, Pero arrive in Abuja

The sudden arrival of 2Face Idibia’s babymama, Pero in Abuja has sparked reactions from fans.

On social media, many

Nigerians have become commentators on the Idibia’s affair, despite that the duo landed separately in Abuja.

While 2face was in Abuja for a hearing over copyright issues with some colleagues in the industry, Pero was being welcomed by her friend to the city and making plans to attend a night party.

But still, Nigerians are yet to be convinced, as Pero’s return comes shortly after it was alleged in a report that Annie had a clash with 2face and even broke his head with a fire extinguisher over paying too much attention to Pero.

The report read in part:

“That’s why you spilt his head with a fire extinguisher at Uncle Nosa’s hotel at asokoro. How you trashed a room in Wells Carlton breaking TV and mirror because you were fighting him for paying too much attention to Pero. Everything with you is violence.”

Reacting, an Instagram user with the handle, @ronnyebonny said, “For Tuface to do ds opening….. I think his passing a message indirectly…. take it or leave it.”

Similarly, another user, @nana_ayomi noted: Dear women please give yourself peace and give yourself rest.. hmmm na wa.”

In the same vein, @preccyclara said: “Ann is going through a lot…. I don’t care what y’all say.”