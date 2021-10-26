“Anybody that comes into your life to bill you is the person that will k!ll you” – Reno Omokri

Nigerian lawyer and author, Reno Omokri has advised people against keeping friends whose motive is only to bill them.

According to Reno, it is not advisable to have friends who bill you on a steady basis because they will end up killing you.

He stated that the killing may not be directly, but by billing you, they transfer their stress to you, and stress is a silent killer.

He advised those going into relationships to look for partners that will bless them and not the other way round.

In his words;

“Anybody that comes into your life to bill you is the person that will k!ll you. They may not k!ll you directly but stress is a slow k!ller. By billing you, they transfer their stress to you. You need a relationship that will bless you. Not one that will stress you”.