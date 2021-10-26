TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija’s Angel shares her chat with Adekunle Gold (Screenshot)

Mercy Eke opens up on her relationship with Maria’s alleged…

Man narrates how he waited till wedding day to reveal his secret…

“Anybody that comes into your life to bill you is the person that will k!ll you” – Reno Omokri

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian lawyer and author, Reno Omokri has advised people against keeping friends whose motive is only to bill them.

According to Reno, it is not advisable to have friends who bill you on a steady basis because they will end up killing you.

He stated that the killing may not be directly, but by billing you, they transfer their stress to you, and stress is a silent killer.

READ ALSO

“Don’t strip her of her innocence” – Reno Omokri reacts to…

“Poverty is why many people are religious and churchy” –…

He advised those going into relationships to look for partners that will bless them and not the other way round.

In his words;

“Anybody that comes into your life to bill you is the person that will k!ll you. They may not k!ll you directly but stress is a slow k!ller. By billing you, they transfer their stress to you. You need a relationship that will bless you. Not one that will stress you”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija’s Angel shares her chat with Adekunle Gold (Screenshot)

Mercy Eke opens up on her relationship with Maria’s alleged lover, Kelvin

Man narrates how he waited till wedding day to reveal his secret to his wife…

Janemena sends public message to her husband following s*x tape saga with…

“Olosho with full chest” – Nigerians react to Maria’s…

Read chat between BBNaija’s Maria and her married lover, Kelvin…

“Sidechick dey message madam dey advice am” – Cubana…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Singer Davido and Chioma reunites, as they meet in church for son’s…

“No peace for the wicked” – Cubana Chiefpriest drags Maria…

If I was living abroad, I would have turned to a dog cause I’m too loose…

I’m scared, her spirit is tormenting me – Girlfriend of suspected killer of…

Paulo leaks Cubana Chiefpriest’s phone number on social media

“Anybody that comes into your life to bill you is the person that will…

Lady shares her experience with lover and his mother who calls her “oko…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More