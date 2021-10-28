BB Naija: Angel lashes at troll who compared her to Maria

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Reality tv star, Angel JB Smith has lashed out at a troll for comparing her to her colleague and ex- Big Brother Naija housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin who recently bagged a N150M real estate deal.

Angel had in a post on Twitter fantasized about treating herself to a baby girl life on a luxury yacht dancing while wearing heels.

A troll who didn’t seem to like her fantasy condemned the Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, stating that she is passing time while her mate, Maria, bagged herself a well-paying deal.

Maria recently bagged a  mouth watering deal involving real estate,  through a billionaire businessman, Oga Paulo.

The troll wrote: “Your mates are bagging deals worth $300k, you’re here dancing on a yacht, so pathetic”.

Angel however didn’t mince words in giving the troll a well deserved response.

“Clearly you are not part of my mates or you would have bagged your own deal too. Sit  yo ass down”, Angel wrote

