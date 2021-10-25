BB Naija: Angel Reacts To Maria’s Husband-snatching Allegation

Reality Tv star Angel Smith has reacted to the husband-snatching allegation drama against Maria, an ex-house mate of the BB Naija season 6.

Billionaire socialite, Cubana Chief Priest had called out Maria on his Instagram page for snatching his sister’s husband, Kelvin and threatening his wife via phone call.

The Chief Priest had written:

“How On Earth Will You Threaten A Married Woman Who Has A Male N Female Offspring To Leave Her Husband For You Or Die, You Dey Show Person Husband Watch N Car To Pepper Her, Kelvin Am So Ashamed Of You, All Of Us Dey Street.u No Carry Woman Pass Anybody But We Can Never Make Home Miserable For Our Woman To The Point A Side Chick Calls Your Wife To Threaten Her Life, If What You Re Doing Is Right Why Are You Covering Your Face In Shame In This Video, My Own Na Make Nothing Happen To My Sister, Okwa Mmadu Nwe Ogodo Ewu Na Ata, If Anything Happens To My Sister”.

In reaction to this, an ex-housemate of the Big Brother Naija, Angel JB Smith, who was slut-shamed by Maria, shared a short video clip of a man laughing hysterically and saying: “God have mercy upon us”.

Recall that during the season 6 of the Big Brother Naija show, Maria had called Angel a prostitute and said that she comes in-between people’s relationship.

Following the ongoing husband snatching between Maria and Kelvin, Angel has reacted with a video clip which seems to portray Maria as an hypocrite.