BB Naija: Angel Reacts To Maria’s Husband-snatching Allegation

By Adebimpe

Reality Tv star Angel Smith has reacted to the husband-snatching allegation drama against Maria, an ex-house mate of the BB Naija season 6.

Billionaire socialite, Cubana Chief Priest had called out Maria on his Instagram page for snatching his sister’s husband, Kelvin and threatening his wife via phone call.

The Chief Priest had written:

In reaction to this, an ex-housemate of the Big Brother Naija, Angel JB Smith, who was slut-shamed by Maria, shared a short video clip of a man laughing hysterically and saying: “God have mercy upon us”.

Recall that during the season 6 of the Big Brother Naija show, Maria had called Angel a prostitute and said that she comes in-between people’s relationship.

Following the ongoing husband snatching between Maria and Kelvin, Angel has reacted with a video clip which seems to portray Maria as an hypocrite.

