BB Naija: Fans Gift Whitemoney #2 Million Worth Gold Chain

EntertainmentBig Brother Naija 2021
By Adebimpe

Fans of Big Brother Naija season 6 winner, Whitemoney, him gifted him a customized gold chain worth over #2 million.

Fans of the reality tv star and winner of the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ show surprised him with a 24-carrat gold necklacewith his name ‘WMG’ (White Money Geng), printed on it.

The designer gold chain which cost a fortune, was accompanied with money and other gifts.

The jweller who took to his Twitter page to hail the fans of the BB Naija winner, said the Jwellery cost #2million naira.

“Super proud of Whitemoney geng. The Italian gold jewelry they purchased from us costs 2 million naira only. Una too much…Thanks to the team for reaching out and trusting us.”

The Jweller also shared pictures of the gold Jwellery. Fans of the reality tv star popularly known as the ‘Money Geng’, have always shown him love to prove that the money is still white.

