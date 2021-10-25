BB Naija: The Knife You Use To Cut Me, I Am It’s Superior, Angel Hypes Herself

Reality tv star, Angel JB Smith, has taken on to hype herself through a poem she wrote to motivate herself and her fans. The ex-Big Brother Naija housemate who is a writer said that she can’t be broken no matter what happens to her.

Her lines reads:

“Pull me, drag me through the motions and I’ll remain whole in my broken pieces, I will cry but my tears will be my safety because it is the only thing you can get from me. The knife you use to cut me I am it’s superior, it can only give me wounds but it can not break my spirit; you can not break that which is already broken and that’s the beauty, in that beauty there lies my victory.

“You’ll laugh, call me weak and I will not flinch because before you acknowledged my incapabilities my mind did; every time it yelled at me. In the chaos that’s where you’ll find me and although you spit and scream hate it doesn’t matter because before your hate there was mine.

” There was mine In all its intensity urging me to be unkind to myself. other demons cannot break me because the biggest demon I’ve had to fight is myself, Cut away; until I’m bits of flesh and bones, until my body becomes a reflection of my soul but that’s all you have, you can’t reach what’s on the inside, so do,it try and break me, my body is a canvass that will one day be left behind and that’s my power”, she wrote.

Angel is indeed a real queen, as she always prove to her fans that she is both beautiful and intelligent with a sense of motivation.