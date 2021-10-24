BB Naija:Cubana Chief Priest Calls Out Maria For Snatching Her Sister’s Husband, And Threatening Her

Popular Nigerian entertainer and socialite Chubuike Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest has called out Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Maria for snatching his sister’s husband.

The socialite disclosed this on his Instagram page on Sunday, October 24, 2021. He stated that, Maria had an affair with his sister’ husband and also threatened to kill his sister if she doesn’t stay away from him.

According to him, the reality tv star, Maria, is presently chilling with his brother in-law in Dubai and has threatened to kill his sister if she doesn’t stay away.

The celebrity bar-man however vowed to deal with Maria. He also warned that nothing must happen to his sister.

His words: “@grandfish1 @lam_lolofish_27 I Get Dollars For You, I Get Pounds For You, There Is Nothing Sweeter Than Family, Wives Stay Woke Girls Like @mariachikebenjamin Are Coming For Your Husbands, She Stole My Sisters Husband As If That’s Not Enough She Is Sending Her Threats, That I Won’t Let It Slide, Kelvin I Dey Find Una Come That Dubai Nothing Must Happen To My Sister”

In another post Cubana said that he is ashamed of his in-law.

His words:”@mariachikebenjamin How On Earth Will You Threaten A Married Woman Who Has A Male N Female Offspring To Leave Her Husband For You Or Die, You Dey Show Person Husband Watch N Car To Pepper Her, Kelvin Am So Ashamed Of You, All Of Us Dey Street, You No Carry Woman Pass Anybody But We Can Never Make Home Miserable For Our Woman To The Point A Side Chick Calls Your Wife To Threaten Her Life, If What You Re Doing Is Right Why Are You Covering Your Face In Shame In This Video, My Own Na Make Nothing Happen To My Sister, Okwa Mmadu Nwe Ogodo Ewu Na Ata, If Anything Happens To My Sister”.