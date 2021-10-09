BBNaija host, Ebuka opens up on housemate who could have won BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, popular TV presenter and the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye host, has rolled out names of possible housemates that could have won the sixth edition of BBNaija other than Whitemoney.

However, he stated that it would have been nice to see someone like Arin emerging victorious because they haven’t really had someone like her.

We recall that the 90 million grand prize of the just concluded BBNaija show was won by Whitemoney, as Liquorose finished as the first runner up of the show.

Commenting in a chat with BBNaija official channel, Ebuka spilled names of housemates who could have won the grand prize when asked which other contestants stood a chance.

According to him,

“There were a lot of strong people this season. Liquorose was very strong right from the get-go. So I knew she was one to watch.

“Cross was very entertaining. I thought he brought a lot to the show.”

He added that it would have been wonderful for Arin to have emerged victorious, while stating that she was evicted from the show too early.

“There are people who I thought left too early. I don’t know if she would have won, but it would have been nice to see how someone like Arin would have evolved. Because we have never really had a housemate like her,” he said.

Ebuka, aside from being the the show-host for BBNaija from its second season in 2017, was a past housemate of the first edition of BBNaija in 2006, who became the seventh contestant to be evicted from the show.