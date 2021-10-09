BBNaija host, Ebuka reacts after seeing obituary photo of himself, claiming he died in fire accident

Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has narrated how he saw a fake obituary photo of himself, claiming he died in a fire accident.

The famous presenter disclosed this during his sign-out interview where he expressed utmost shock about rumours of his death.

He also recounted how he received several death threats over his supposed unfairness on the show, but never got to this stage of spreading rumour of his death.

“Something very spooky happened. I’ve gotten death threats in the past but for the first time ever, I literally saw an obituary of me, where someone said Ebuka died in a fire, and that confused me.

“It’s like they’ve gone from wishing me dead to saying I died. So that was a new low for me.

“And it was very very shocking. So I don’t know if I generally had more trolling but I actually saw a moment that was different from the past,” he said.