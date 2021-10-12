BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye Winner’ Whitemoney rushed to hospital (Video)

The winner of the sixth season of Big Brother Naija, Hazel Oyeze Onou, better known as Whitemoney, has been hospitalised.

This was disclosed via his Instagram page on Tuesday, after the reality star shared a Video via his Instagram story.

In the video, Whitemoney was spotted lying on the bed as a drip bag was connected to his hand in hospital fashion.

Alongside the video, a caption read, “Good morning. Break in transmission. We’ll be back shortly.”

It would be recalled that Whitemoney revealed in his first Instagram live since coming outside of the house that he is currently on medication to recover from an undisclosed illness.

Prior to the development,

Whitemoney, since winning the grand prize of N90 million naira two Sundays ago, has been actively involved in media rounds, meet and greets, party hosting, amongst other activities.