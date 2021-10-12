TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Ned Nwoko spills Regina Daniels’ secret as he reveals her…

Identity of Tiwa Savage’s alleged lover revealed as s*x…

Why I only show off my sixth wife, Regina Daniels – Ned…

BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye Winner’ Whitemoney rushed to hospital (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

The winner of the sixth season of Big Brother Naija, Hazel Oyeze Onou, better known as Whitemoney, has been hospitalised.

This was disclosed via his Instagram page on Tuesday, after the reality star shared a Video via his Instagram story.

In the video, Whitemoney was spotted lying on the bed as a drip bag was connected to his hand in hospital fashion.

READ ALSO

How I spent over N4 million on my teeth – Pere

How I found out spiritually that my husband was cheating on…

Alongside the video, a caption read, “Good morning. Break in transmission. We’ll be back shortly.”

It would be recalled that Whitemoney revealed in his first Instagram live since coming outside of the house that he is currently on medication to recover from an undisclosed illness.

Prior to the development,
Whitemoney, since winning the grand prize of N90 million naira two Sundays ago, has been actively involved in media rounds, meet and greets, party hosting, amongst other activities.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Ned Nwoko spills Regina Daniels’ secret as he reveals her age on her…

Identity of Tiwa Savage’s alleged lover revealed as s*x tape surfaces

Why I only show off my sixth wife, Regina Daniels – Ned Nwoko spills

“I can’t hide it anymore” – Mercy Aigbe says as she shows off her prince…

Saskay goes emotional as she mourns her mother

Man begins throwing up after being forced to consume friend’s drink that…

Annie Idibia allegedly breaks Tuface Idibia’s head With Fire Extinguisher

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye Winner’ Whitemoney rushed to hospital (Video)

Identity of Tiwa Savage’s alleged lover revealed as s*x tape surfaces

Tonto Dikeh fires back at Janemena after she sued her to court

How I spent over N4 million on my teeth – Pere

Janemena sues Tonto Dikeh to court after she claimed that Kpokpogri has her s*x…

Ayra Starr pulls off her cloth during performance at UNIBEN (Video)

Broda Shaggi reacts after lady called him out for sleeping with her

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More