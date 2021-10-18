BBNaija star, Maria flaunts diamond Hublot wristwatch worth N5.6Million

Reality TV star, Maria Chike has flaunted a steel blue diamond Hublot wrist watch which is reportedly worth N5.6M ($11.900).

The ex-BBN star took to her Insta-stories to share a photo of herself wearing the Hublot timepiece worth millions.

The 38mm Steel Blue Diamonds Hublot wristwatch is worth $11,900 approximately 5.6 million naira.

This is coming shortly after she signed new ambassadorial deal with a skincare brand, Hushd.

Sharing the good news via IG, she expressed her joy about getting the appointment, as she prayed for a fruitful work experience and friendly relationship with her colleagues.

In her words;

“I’m so excited about joining @hushd.ng family, one of the most reputable Nigerian skincare brand. I’m looking forward to a fruitful business relationship and i can’t wait to get to work.”