TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Alleged tape of Janemena and Prince Kpokpogri surfaces (Video)

Alleged leaked audio of Kpokpogri narrating how he slept with…

Dancer, Janemena reacts to leaked voicenote of Kpokpogri exposing…

BBNaija star, Maria flaunts diamond Hublot wristwatch worth N5.6Million

Entertainment
By Shalom

Reality TV star, Maria Chike has flaunted a steel blue diamond Hublot wrist watch which is reportedly worth N5.6M ($11.900).

The ex-BBN star took to her Insta-stories to share a photo of herself wearing the Hublot timepiece worth millions.

READ ALSO

“I’ve played romantic scenes with people’s…

I wish trolls can leave you alone and face me – Boma tells…

The 38mm Steel Blue Diamonds Hublot wristwatch is worth $11,900 approximately 5.6 million naira.

This is coming shortly after she signed new ambassadorial deal with a skincare brand, Hushd.

Sharing the good news via IG, she expressed her joy about getting the appointment, as she prayed for a fruitful work experience and friendly relationship with her colleagues.

In her words;

“I’m so excited about joining @hushd.ng family, one of the most reputable Nigerian skincare brand. I’m looking forward to a fruitful business relationship and i can’t wait to get to work.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Alleged tape of Janemena and Prince Kpokpogri surfaces (Video)

Alleged leaked audio of Kpokpogri narrating how he slept with married dancer,…

Dancer, Janemena reacts to leaked voicenote of Kpokpogri exposing their affairs

Tonto Dikeh speaks after audio of Kpokpogri confessing to sleeping with Janemena…

Actress Nkechi Blessing slumps, passes out at mother’s burial (Video)

Living in a mansion while his family lives here – Nigerians react to video of…

Married women in trouble over intimate affair with Kpokpogri as Kpokpogri…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Lady shares her Nigerian father’s reaction after she opened up to him…

Heartbroken lady mourns late husband who died six months after their wedding

BBNaija star, Maria flaunts diamond Hublot wristwatch worth N5.6Million

Ned Nwoko knocks troll who asked why he spends more time with Regina and Munir

What Tonto Dikeh did to Janemena is why she hasn’t found peace –…

“I’ve played romantic scenes with people’s wives,…

You too like woman – Regina Daniels tackles hubby after spotting him with…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More