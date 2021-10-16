BBNaija’s Angel blows hot, Sends strong warning to interviewers…

Angel Smith, ex-housemate of Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye edition has issued a warning to press men not to ask her about her relationship.

She took to Instagram to make the warning known via her Instagram story on Saturday.

The reality TV star stated that she prefers that everybody stops asking her about her love life as she has stated on several occasions that she is single.

She wrote, “Hey everyone, good afternoon, I know that interviewers want what’s best for their platform but I would like if everyone stops asking me about my relationship status as I have stated several times that I’m single. Thank you.”

This comes after Angel was reportedly hospitalised on Friday.

A video shared on Angel’s official Instagram fan page on Friday, confirmed that Angel was receiving medications.

The caption on the video read, “ANGEL, feel better soon. May good health envelop you, spurring a quick recovery.”