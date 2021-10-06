BBNaija’s Emmanuel finally opens up on relationship with Angel

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Days after unfollowing themselves, Ex-Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye finalist, Emmanuel, has cleared the air on his relationship with Angel.

During an interview session with the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, on Tuesday, he said viewers got the wrong impression about his relationship with Angel, bearing in mind that Angel had accused him of being a flirt.

In his words,

“It may seem as though people have the wrong impression. But then, everybody in that house was a flirt.

“Everybody, once in a while, dropped one or two things about every other person. So I was like, if that’s the trend, let me also hop in so that it would not appear that Emmanuel was an escort here.

“So Angel came into the house and I saw that she was good looking. As I always do, I stepped back and started noticing everybody.

“Her personality was really deep. She’s from my place and I understand how things were going with her. I decided that I shouldn’t just push her aside.

“I saw her like a sister so I came up with the name ‘baby sister.’ But then, the whole flirting didn’t stop. As she was flirting with me, I was also flirting back with her.

“We were both ‘catching cruise’ in that house. It was a pure cruise for us.”

