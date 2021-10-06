Housemate on Season 5 of the Big Brother Naija show, Ka3na has advised all the housemates of the just concluded ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition that there is nothing like bestie in the industry.

Ka3na took to her Twitter page to advise all the 26 housemates of the sixth season to be alert and conscious, stressing that another phase of the competition has just started.

“Someone should please tell this newcomers there’s nothing like friendship or besties on this street lol! Y’all are in a competition 💯 that’s the reality…Face front and use who is using you while it lasts biko (please),” she said emphatically.

Season six of BBNaija came to an end on Sunday, 3rd of October, after airing for 72 days.

White Money who emerged as the winner took home the N90m grand prize, while Liquorose was the first runner up of the season.