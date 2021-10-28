BBNaija’s Ka3na shows off new set of teeth, following teeth procedure ‘worth millions (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate cum entrepreneur, Ka3na Jones has taken to Instagram to show off her new set of teeth to her fans.

The controversial woman who recently landed in Turkey for a teeth procedure which according to her costs a whooping sum of money, flaunted new teeth for her fans, during an Instagram live session.

Ka3na jones during the live, stated that she would soon be flooding her timeline with official photos and videos of her new teeth.

According to her, she just decided to show her fans a sneak peak during the live session because she knows they’re already in suspense over the outcome of her teeth procedure.

Watch video below,

In other news, reality TV star, Ka3na Jones has taken to Twitter to ask Nigerians why she has been tagged “fake”.

She tweeted,

“What’s Fake About My Lifestyle? Is it the Properties Or my Company?? What Exactly Do They Call Fake?”