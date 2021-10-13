BBNaija’s Khafi replies lady who called her child ‘ugly’

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Khafi Ekpata, has said a word of prayer for a troll who called her son ‘ugly’.

In a screenshot of the comment on Khafi’s Instagram page, the exact words of the troll were, “But why are you hiding your baby’s face? Is he ugly too?”

In response, Khafi lamented about the plight of women in the society, noting that women continue to bear unspeakable things in silence because they don’t want to be labelled a “liar” or “attention seeker” once they vent their pent-up frustration.

She said,

“For everyone who said I was lying or making up my previous post. Women endure many unspeakable things and most times do so in silence. When they do share they get hit with labels like “attention seeker, liar” etc.

“We are so programmed to internalise hurt that when it is shared the hearer is more offended by the sharing than what actually happened.

“Regardless, I normally block and delete comments like this and keep it moving. But I’m guessing that is why @symplysimi started this challenge because we shouldn’t have to. And if you feel offended by others sharing their truth, ask yourself why.”

Khafi, however, referred to the troll, saying, “For Sharron who felt the need to say this, I pray no one says such about your children, born or unborn.

“My son is beautiful just like his Daddy and I hope my husband and I are able to raise our child in a way that he is so fortified in who he is in God; that means things like this don’t affect him, but not everyone is that fortunate.

“Wouldn’t it be easier if we were just nicer to each other? Every word shapes us, so I hope you’ll pick yours better in the future.”

This comes shortly after the mother-of-one had earlier shared a picture, where she said, ‘Her baby must be ugly that’s why she’s not showing his face.’

Khafi shared the post to join a challenge pioneered by Nigerian singer, Simi, where women share derogatory comments that they have received in the past.

