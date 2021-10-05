BBNaija’s Maria called out over alleged affair with married man

Former BBNaija housemate, Maria Chike, has received a call for allegedly having an adulterous relationship with a married man.

Popular Instagram blogger, Gist Lover, brought the development to light on October 4, 2021, to the greatest suprise of many.

The blogger while describing Maria as an ‘Atutu Poyoyo’ noted that the reality TV star has been allegedly having an affair with a married man who is making plans to end his marriage just to be with her.

In the words of the blogger, “Dear Maria, kindly stay away from somebody’s husband, Atutu Poyoyo.”

Gistlover further issued a warning to Maria, insisting that if the anonymous married man send his wife packing out of their matrimonial home, it is going to be very unpleasant for the biracial ex-housemate.

The blogger wrote: “If that man give him wife that divorce letter, e go red for you, I just said I should warn you in advance. I come in peace.”