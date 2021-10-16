TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Johnson shares her reaction whenever her mother-in-law asks…

Viral TikTok girl narrates ordeal as she debunks rumours that…

Pero hangs out with 2Baba’s family, friends in Abuja…

BBNaija’s Praise opens up on sleeping with Tolanibaj

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Praise, has reacted to accusations of sleeping with co-reality show star, Tolanibaj.

Praise, while engaging his followers in a question and answer session, gave his reaction on his Instagram story.

A follower, during the session, had said: “Not a question but I know you and Tolanibaj are sleeping together on a low key.”

READ ALSO

I wish trolls can leave you alone and face me – Boma tells…

Don’t ever give out my number without permission…

Reacting, Praise expressed disappointment that the accusation levelled at him was coming from a girl.

“Wow! to even think that you are a girl saying this, too bad,” he said.

Praise, who hails from Enugu state, was the the 6th Housemate to be evicted from season 5 reality TV show.

Before his eviction, he was known for his vibe on the dance floor, energy and aggressive cuddling with ex-housemate, Ka3na.

Praise is a professional dancer who won the K-Pop World Festival, South Korea 2015, and won third place at a national Dance Competition in 2010.

He is also a fitness and personal trainer.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Johnson shares her reaction whenever her mother-in-law asks her for…

Viral TikTok girl narrates ordeal as she debunks rumours that she’s dead…

Pero hangs out with 2Baba’s family, friends in Abuja (Photos)

Tuface reacts after his family announced his babymama as first wife

You’re 2baba’s first wife, no wife can take your place – Tuface Idibia’s family…

Viral TikTok girl to receive N2million for trip to America (Video)

Nigerians drag Patience Ozokwo over comments on Chiwetalu Agu’s arrest…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Tuface Idibia’s babymama, Pero finally speaks her truth concerning…

I wish trolls can leave you alone and face me – Boma tells Tega

“Quit your relationship if you no longer communicate your feelings to each…

“She don start” – Nigerians react as Mercy Eke starts her new show with…

BBNaija’s Praise opens up on sleeping with Tolanibaj

“Very soon the truth will be out for y’all to see clearly” – Tuface Idibia’s…

Tuface reacts after his family announced his babymama as first wife

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More