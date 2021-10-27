Being sick abroad is so stressful – Nengi

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Reality Tv star, Nengi Rebecca Hampson better known as Nengi, has lamented how stressful it is to fall sick abroad.

Nengi who took to her Instastory to disclose this said it is stressful to fall sick in the foreign country compared to Nigeria.

According to the Big Brother Naija season 5, ex-housemate, someone can’t purchase medicines in a pharmacy without doctors prescribtion.

This made Nengi to register her differences in her insta post, where she stated that it is hard to fall sick in the foreign country.

This is unlike Nigeria where drugs can be purchased over the counter, drug store or at the road side without doctors prescribtion and self-medication has been a common  practice among folks.

Her words: “Being sick abroad is stressful. You need a doctor’s prescription for everything”, she wrote.

