Big Brother Naija season 6 finalists meets Governor Sanwo-olu

The six finalist ex-housemates in the Big Brother Naija season 6, ‘Shine Ya Eye’ show get to meet the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The finalist of the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ reality tv show, Whitemoney, Pere, Cross, Liquorose, Emmanuel, and Angel met the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at a recent event organized by the State.

The 6 finalists met with the Lagos state Governor, at the State’s Lotteries and Gaming Authority Press Briefing.

In an online video Whitemoney, Liquorose, Angel, Emmanuel, and Cross all graced the event and took photos with Governor Babajide Sanwoolu.

The 6 finalist were captured having a chit-chat with the Governor and his entourage. It was opportunity for the reality tv stars to meet each other since the show ended.

See video below: