Blessing Okoro shows off new house, two years after getting dragged for claiming Onye Eze’s house

Relationship adviser, Blessing Okoro has flaunted a new house on Instagram while recounting her unenviable past experience.

Recall, two years ago, the relationship expert was accused and publicly disgraced for showing off a property belonging to one Onye Eze.

Blessing Okoro, however, in a new video, showed off another house which she says will be completed by the end of this year.

Sharing the video, Blessing CEO wrote;

“December I will show u the final result….. this is the process, we dey call White House and I am taking the street . Look out for BCEO Avenue 🙏🙏🙏.

Audio to video. I refused to be rich only on Instagram. Paul say I picked up the stone nobody threw me and built mansion in the air , that line pain me😡😡😡.

For every time they mocked me on Instablog I was building😂.

The insult kept me pushing and determined I swear. They dragged me to my success story . I can’t thank you people enough. Thanks for not giving up on me🙏🙏 t,” she wrote.

Watch the video below;