By Shalom

Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, has debunked claims that he damaged his friend’s car after he spotted his daughter seating at the front seat.

In the viral video, Charles Okocha was seen holding a spade which he used to hit the windscreen of his friend’s car several times; hence damaging it.

The video sparked controversy on social media as some fans believed it’s a skit, while some others slammed Charles.

However, in a chat with The Punch, the actor cleared the air stating that the video snippet is from a movie role from a yet to be released movie.

Charles Okocha said,

“You should know me by now that I will never do a thing like that. I will want people to zoom into the video, look at the face of the lady and compare it with my daughter. That is not my daughter.

“What people saw is a scene from a movie I am featured in but it is not yet released. I will have addressed this issue since but I am currently filming in the east and I am very busy at the moment.”

