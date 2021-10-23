TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Johnson calls out teacher bullying her 8-year-old daughter,…

Mercy Johnson debunks accusation of using bodyguards to beat up…

Billionaire, Obi Cubana reacts to video of lady who drew tattoo…

Charly Boy’s lesbian daughter, Dewy reveals how she and her partner plan to have kids

Entertainment
By Shalom

Charly Boy’s lesbian daughter, Dewy Oputa has revealed how she and her lesbian partner plan on having children.

According to Dewy Oputa, she and her partner have gone through long talks about the situation and how they plan to get kids when the time comes.

READ ALSO

Charly Boy’s daughter, Dewy marks third anniversary…

6 Nigerian celebrities living like mad people (With…

Dewy stated that they plan on fostering or adopting kids in the future after they get married.

She also admitted that she is indifferent about birthing a child for now, and she feels she would rather go for adoption.

Speaking on when they are going to tie the knot, Dewy stated that they have no plans yet, but she’s sure that she’s already with the right partner.

According to her, they have been staying together for some time now, and the only thing missing out is the ring.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Johnson calls out teacher bullying her 8-year-old daughter, Purity

Mercy Johnson debunks accusation of using bodyguards to beat up head teacher…

Billionaire, Obi Cubana reacts to video of lady who drew tattoo of him at her…

Lady counters Mercy Johnson’s claim of her daughter, Purity being bullied…

Lady who dragged Mercy Johnson and her daughter, Purity, apologizes (Video)

Charles Okocha breaks silence about video smashing friend’s car over…

Video of young man crying profusely after his girlfriend allegedly ditched him,…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Charly Boy’s lesbian daughter, Dewy reveals how she and her partner plan…

“Anybody that forgives you for cheating, is also cheating” — Lady says

Blessing Okoro drags lady who apologized after lying against Mercy Johnson and…

Leaked Tape: “Tiwa Savage is yet to apologize to us” — Delta Governor’s…

Why I Quit ‘The Johnsons’ – Blessing Finally Opens Up

I never promised Tonto Dikeh marriage – Prince Kpokpogri says as he narrates how…

“I am not ashamed to be the breadwinner of my family” – Nkechi Blessing says…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More