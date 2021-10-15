Chiwetalu Agu natrates how DSS, soldiers treated him in detention

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chinwetalu Agu, has narrated how he was treated by Nigerian soldiers and Department of State Services, DSS, operatives after his arrest.

He stated that the soldiers and DSS operatives treated him with respect.

Chinwetalu was arrested in Upper Iweka axis in Onitsha, Anambra State, while carrying out a charity activity.

The Nigerian soldiers picked him up for wearing an outfit emblazoned with Biafra flag.

It was stated by the Nigerian Army that his arrest was due to the fact that he was supporting the activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Agu was, however, released but rearrested by DSS.

According to reports, shortly after his rearrest by DSS, he was flown to Abuja for further interrogation.

But following the intervention of Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, he was released by DSS.

Narrating his experience while in detention, Agu said he was not touched by any DSS operatives.

He disclosed this at Enugu on Thursday at a welcome back event organized by AGN members.

“It didn’t start well but God took control. I was only buying bread for the poor. Soldiers came in and started scattering things. They said they are calling me in the office but they did not tell me my offence. Because they did not tell me my offence, I refused to follow them.

“That drama that took place was important so that they will know that Igbo are here. That moment of Upper Iweka till the time we got to the army barracks close to Zik Mausoleum, to 82 Division of the Nigerian Army and to DSS office in Abuja, nobody touched me. They treated me with respect.

“Every officer wanted to be involved in the case so that they can have opportunity to interact with Chinwetalu Agu,” he said.