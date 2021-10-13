Chiwetalu Agu reportedly released from DSS detention

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, has been released from the detention of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN) made his release possible.

AGN made this known via a statement on their official page.

In the statement signed by their Communication Director, Monalisa Chinda, it was said that, “The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas has yet again secured the release of Actor Chiwetalu Agu from the custody of the DSS.

“On behalf of the Guild, I was at the DSS office with my colleague, the Senior special Assistant on Military Affairs and Inter Governmental Relations to the President Steve Eboh to receive Mr. Agu today.

“The elated veteran Actor thanked God for surviving the ordeal and commended the leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria headed by Ejezie Emeka Rollas for their relentless efforts in securing his release from the detention.”

We recall that Agu was taken into custody by DSS hours after he was released by the Nigerian Army last week.

