Comedienne, Real Warri Pikin celebrates birthday with stunning photos

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian comedienne, Real Warri Pikin, is marking her birthday today, October 29, 2021 with breathtaking photos of herself.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the curvy comedienne with the real name, Anita Asuoha, wowed her fans with adorable photos of herself in a beautiful attire.

The curvy mother of two, wore a blue shimmery dress in the photoshoot, while flaunting her massive curves for her fans on Instagram to behold.

The long shimmery blue dress was also complemented with a simple hairstyle and cute blue earrings.

Sharing the heartwarming photos of herself, the comedienne wished herself a happy birthday and expressed her love for God.

She wrote;

“Happy Birthday To ME! #mybirthdaywish … ‘That we Serve God from a place of LOVE not WANT. Loving God Unconditionally’ ”

