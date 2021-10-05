Crossdresser, James Brown reacts to allegation of stealing from Cubana

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Crossdresser, James Brown, has responded to the accusation of him and his friend, Tobi the Creator, stealing from an anonymous lady at Cubana nightclub on October 4.

The accusation was made in a video that went viral on social media, where a yet-to-be identified young Nigerian man was seen pleading to James Brown, Tobi the Creator, and one other friend to return the money they stole from the club.

As recalled, his words were, “James Brown, Tobi Tha Creator and one other motherf*cker” stole an undisclosed amount of money “from Cubana nightclub yesterday night.

“Nobody understands what is going on. I will keep it that way. Your time starts now, from now till the next six hours, to return the money you guys stole from Cubana.”

However, in reacting to the accusation, James Brown stated that he can’t stoop so low to reply the accuser who’s clout chasing.

He went further to describe the young man as a commoner, while urging his fans to disregard the video levelling accusation at him.

