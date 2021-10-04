Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A recent report has alleged that Nigerian singer, Davido took his alleged fourth baby mama and her son for a DNA test and the result allegedly confirmed that the child is Davido’s son.

Blogger, Cutiejulz who shared the information on her platform wrote!

“Ladies and Gentlemen, your amebo headmistress presents to you… Mama Dawson Adeleke and Papa Dawson Adeleke

Legit sources from London, UK confirms our superstar, Davido to be the biological father of Larrisa’s son, Dawson.

The source says the DNA test was conducted somewhere last month when Davido was in London. The results showed that Dawson is Davido 100% biological son.

Omo, E be like this October na make up month, September was too full of vawulence.

Abeg, who dey follow Cutie go omugwo for London. Shebi Una dey remember say we had to put omugwo on hold abi? Now the road is clear now. Oya, online in-laws make Una pack your bags, we dey go do omugwo for London.E choke …”

