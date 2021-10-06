Davido’s babymama, Chioma allegedly finds love again

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Davido’s babymama, Chioma has allegedly found love again as reports claim she is having an affair with owner of Payporte, Eyo.

Blogger Cutiejulz who shared the news via Instagram, alleged that Eyo has been sleeping with Chioma.

In her words;

“Eyo dey knack Chi. Since everybody dey ment. Make we all join yaba na. A no wan talk am b4 but since Ona dey ment make we all ment. Werey. If you no dey pride for wetin you dey do, why do am?

Gist wey begin for Oniru when Oga David and Chi had issues so them put mama and pikin for one bed shortlet in Oniru. Pending getting her a permanent place.

Gist wey full for many celebrities mouth wey dem start to dey see am normal, na Cutie commot gbola put inside kpekus ni?
Werey people.”

