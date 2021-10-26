Davido’s Cousin, Shina Rambo Ties Knot With His Heartrob

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Davido’s cousin, Sina Rambo Adeleke, has tied the knots with the love of his life at the court registery in Lagos state.

Recall that Sina Rambo earlier announced his wedding, on his Instagram page. This came to reality today, as he and his wife were joined today at a court registery in Lagos state.

Congratulations are in order for him as he is off the list of single men in the country. Friends, fans and followers have taken to his comment section to wish him well.

The billionaire son had a big smile on his face as he and his wife were joined today. He shared different pictures that captured the beautiful moment from the pledging of vows, signing of marriage certificate, to the moment he and his wife shared a kiss.

He also took to his Instagram page to share a verse from the bible, stating that God will make provision for him and his new wife.

“He will supply all our needs according to his riches in Glory”, he wrote.

