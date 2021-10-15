Don’t ever give out my number without permission – Lucy warns as she leaks chat with ‘businessman’

Ex-Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Lucy Essien has issued a warning to her friends to refrain from giving out her contact without her permission.

She took to her Instagram page on Thursday to caution those giving out her digits to random people.

This was due to the fact that she received a message on WhatsApp from a business man who she is unaware of, asking her if she is free for hook-up.

Lucy shared the screenshot of the chat via her Instagram page to make it public knowledge.

In the chat, the man identified himself as Debo, a businessman from Port Harcourt, stating that he just came to Lagos and is staying somewhere in Ikoyi.

Irked by this, Lucy, alongside the post, wrote: “Let this be the last time anyone gives out my number without my permission.”

This, however, caught the attention of a troll who labelled Lucy a “Runz” girl.

According to the troll, “If she doesn’t do runz someone will not recommend her na! Pele ma.”

In retaliation, Lucy hurled insults at the troll for the denigrating remark.

Her words: “It’s you and your mother and sisters that do runz! Your future kids and grandkids too.”