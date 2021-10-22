Don’t propose to me if you can’t afford an engagement ring of N500k and above — Lady warns men

A Nigerian lady has taken to Twitter to issue a stern warning to her prospective admirers who have it in mind to propose to her.

The lady identified as @miss_magnolia20 on Twitter, warned her admirers not to bother proposing to her if they cannot afford proposal ring of N500K or more.

She tweeted,

“If you can’t afford a engagement ring worth 500k and above, don’t bother to propose to me please.”

The tweet has sparked outrage on social media as Nigerians slam her over her requirement for saying ‘Yes’ to a man.

_heisvictor wrote, “Normally she no be wife material cos this one no get sense”

miss.sotubo wrote, “You never ready. Na by ring? 😂 even after the proposal sef, the engagement no guarantee!”

nenejones_esq wrote, “It’s possible she’s tweeting with borrowed data. All these girls really make me laugh. Is it the cost of the ring that determines the success of the marriage?”