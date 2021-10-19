Dorathy Bachor mimicks Mercy Eke’s hilarious accent (VIDEO)

Former Big Brother Naija star and finalist, Dorathy Bachor has shared a video of herself mimicking BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke.

Recall, days ago, Mercy Eke launched her new show and during the first episode, fans were unable to grasp her words in the video.

The BBNaija S4 winner spoke in a very hilarious accent, and the video went viral as fans bashed Mercy Eke for forming accent, with an “igbotic” voice.

In the video, Mercy was narrating an experience that had something to do with Afang soup and peppersoup to her viewers.

In a new video which Dorathy Bachor shared on her Instagram page some minutes agi,, she was spotted mimicking Mercy Eke and her hilarious accent.

