TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Another video of Janemena and Prince Kpokpogri surfaces (VIDEO)

Uproar as Tiwa Savage’s full tape leaks online

Tonto Dikeh shares video of Kpokpogri getting arrested

Dorathy Bachor mimicks Mercy Eke’s hilarious accent (VIDEO)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija star and finalist, Dorathy Bachor has shared a video of herself mimicking BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke.

Recall, days ago, Mercy Eke launched her new show and during the first episode, fans were unable to grasp her words in the video.

The BBNaija S4 winner spoke in a very hilarious accent, and the video went viral as fans bashed Mercy Eke for forming accent, with an “igbotic” voice.

READ ALSO

“She don start” – Nigerians react as Mercy Eke starts her…

Bobrisky Reveals The Amount Of Money He Spent On Mercy…

In the video, Mercy was narrating an experience that had something to do with Afang soup and peppersoup to her viewers.

In a new video which Dorathy Bachor shared on her Instagram page some minutes agi,, she was spotted mimicking Mercy Eke and her hilarious accent.

Watch video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Another video of Janemena and Prince Kpokpogri surfaces (VIDEO)

Uproar as Tiwa Savage’s full tape leaks online

Tonto Dikeh shares video of Kpokpogri getting arrested

Janemena breaks silence following tape saga with Kpokpogri and Tonto Dikeh

Living in a mansion while his family lives here – Nigerians react to video of…

Tonto Dikeh and her friend, Doris mock Janemena after Kpokpogri revealed how…

“Kiddwaya in the mud” – Reactions as Erica Nlewedim finally…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Dorathy Bachor mimicks Mercy Eke’s hilarious accent (VIDEO)

If she was your sister, will you call her a queen? – BBNaija’s Tochi…

Man laments over not having a wife, says no woman passed his test

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, TeeBillz reacts to her video scandal

Tonto Dikeh slams troll who asked her to return Kpokpogri’s vehicle

Tiwa Savage breaks silence following her video scandal

Lady cries out after sleeping with her boyfriend’s bestfriend

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More