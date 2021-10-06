TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test

Lady claims she is pregnant for Whitemoney (Video)

Angel opens up on the male BBNaija housemate she will chase for…

Emmanuel reveals he is truly in love with Liquorose

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former BBNaija housemate and finalist, Emmanuel Umoh has opened up about the female housemate who truly stole his heart during the show.

In a recent interview with Toke Makinwa, Emmanuel noted that he is really in love with Big Brother Naija second runner-up, Liquorose.

READ ALSO

BBNaija’s Emmanuel finally opens up on relationship…

Liquorose expresses shock over becoming BBNaija highest task…

When asked about his relationship with Liquorose he responded: “We are fine.”

Toke then asked him, “are there any real feelings in there?” Emmanuel answered: “Of course there are.”

According to Emmanuel, he was not only attracted to Liquorose’s beauty but to her personality, because “she is an amazing personality,” he said.

Toke Makinwa asked him, “are you in love” and he replied: “Yes am in love, we are in love.”

This is coming few days after Emmanuel and Angel unfollowed themselves on Instagram over undisclosed reasons.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test

Lady claims she is pregnant for Whitemoney (Video)

Angel opens up on the male BBNaija housemate she will chase for love

Nigerians react to Tacha’s message to Whitemoney after he emerged winner…

Liquorose congratulates WhiteMoney on BBNaija success

Nigerians drag Laycon over his recent tweet (See screenshot)

Emmanuel reveals he is truly in love with Liquorose

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija’s Emmanuel finally opens up on relationship with Angel

Erica Nlewedim involved in ghastly accident (Photos)

Lady cries out over her man’s desire for s*x dolls

Whitemoney opens up on the housemate he thought would have won the show

BBNaija’s Ka3na advises season 6 housemates

Why I fought with Cross and stopped talking to him after I came out of the show…

Emmanuel reveals he is truly in love with Liquorose

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More