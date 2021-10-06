Emmanuel reveals he is truly in love with Liquorose

Former BBNaija housemate and finalist, Emmanuel Umoh has opened up about the female housemate who truly stole his heart during the show.

In a recent interview with Toke Makinwa, Emmanuel noted that he is really in love with Big Brother Naija second runner-up, Liquorose.

When asked about his relationship with Liquorose he responded: “We are fine.”

Toke then asked him, “are there any real feelings in there?” Emmanuel answered: “Of course there are.”

According to Emmanuel, he was not only attracted to Liquorose’s beauty but to her personality, because “she is an amazing personality,” he said.

Toke Makinwa asked him, “are you in love” and he replied: “Yes am in love, we are in love.”

This is coming few days after Emmanuel and Angel unfollowed themselves on Instagram over undisclosed reasons.