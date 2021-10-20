Erica knocks troll for saying producers are using her for clout

Reality TV star and actress, Erica Nlewedim, has slammed a troll who noted that movie producers are using her for clout because she participated in Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, Lockdown edition.

The troll had thrown a shade at Erica, following a comparison between actress Bimbo Ademoye and the ex-BBNaija housemate on Twitter.

According to the critic, “This is really an insult to Bimbo. Bimbo literally built herself from the ground up as an Actress. Erica went for Big Brother and producers are using Her for clout.”

Reacting to this, Erica cautioned the critic not to undermine her hard work, noting that she went through a rigorous process to get to where she is now.

She said:

“Don’t you ever in your life undermine my hard work! I did it all! Free work, low/mid budget films, went to Filmschool to improve. Do you know how many talented actors are still unknown cos the right people don’t know them? I should have sat at home waiting for magic instead of BBN?”

The actress added that she needed to set the record straight because of ignorance, even though she knows that some people are not worth her response.

Her words:

“Not a lot of people are worth the response but I have to set things straight since there’s this ignorance concerning BBN talented actors! It’s a platform to show what you’ve been doing before to a larger audience! I don’t only work hard but work smart!”