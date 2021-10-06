TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Winner of Big Brother Naija season 6, Whitemoney has marked another achievement, days after emerging winner of BBNaija shine ya eye.

Whitemoney has been praised by his fans and well wishers after being the first housemate on Instagram to hit 1 million followers on the photo-sharing app.

The 29-year-old businessman who started his journey to fame with only 700 followers back in July, has successfully joined the million gang in a space of 3 months.

The Enugu-born also witnessed a massive show of love from fans who just seems to be starting.

In another news, Whitemoney who is currently undergoing media rounds has disclosed that he has no romantic affiliation with Queen, and he doesn’t believe that anything will happen between them in future.

