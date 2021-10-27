Falling in love with you was beyond my control, Actress Nkechi Blessing tells lover

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Nollywood star, actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday, no doubt is in a serious relationship with her lover, Honourable Falegan and she doesn’t hide it.

Nkechi Blessing and lover
The actress took to Instagram to flaunt her man as usual and also penned down lovely words for him.

According to the actress, she met her man by fate, became his friend by choice and fell in love with him beyond control.

“Meeting you was fate, becoming your friend was a choice, but falling in love with you was beyond my control”, she wrote.

In another story, actress Nkechi Blessing had travelled to meet her lover abroad in order to heal from the trauma of burying her late mother.

Nkechi had passed out during her mother burial. Few days after her she travelled to meet her man, Honourable Falegan. She had also shared a post online where she said her man asked her to come and cry on his shoulders.

Her words: “He said come and cry on my shoulder. I love you baby @hon_falegan_official. I don reach London already Where my London FAMILY at?”, she wrote.

Love is indeed a beautiful thing!

