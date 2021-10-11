Fans react as Nigerians ignore Liquorose, cheer Whitemoney (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Following the fanfare reception received by finalists of the just concluded Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye season, a young Nigerian lady has expressed her dissatisfaction with the way the first runner-up of the show, Liquorose was received.

The young lady had taken to her Instagram page to vent that she was irked by the fact that a popular dancer and choreographer like Liquorose was ignored because Whitemoney won the grand prize of 90 million Naira.

She noted that Liquorose ended up accompanying Whitemoney to his press rounds as Nigerians disregarded her presence even with her clout.

“This is what exactly I was telling my driver last weekend. See it is better to be evicted in the semifinals stage of BBNaija than making it to the final and not win. Even 1st runner-up I no want because you will end up accompanying the winner to his press rounds and events. See a whole Liquorose being ignored while the whole attention is on Mazi. The best time to leave is if u are not winning is when Saskay left,” she wrote.

It would be recalled that Whitemoney won the sixth season of the show with 47.00% while Liquorose finished in second position with 22.99% votes cast.

