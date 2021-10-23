TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

The transformation of a beautiful lady who used to be a serious ‘church girl’ has sparked controversy on social media.

The lady identified as @quing_esther shared a video on her page which features before and after moments of herself, and virtually everyone who has seen the video have been left awed by its content.

Apparently, the video was Esther’s submission of the “wait for me” challenge, which implored users to share what they used to look like before, and what they look like now.

The lady who used to be a chronic church goer, stirred reactions following her transformation into a “slay Queen”.

Esther’s before photos showed her as a dedicated church girl, but her after photos showed otherwise.

Watch video below;

