TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Johnson calls out teacher bullying her 8-year-old daughter,…

Man who saw Charles Okocha’s crazy side after taking his…

Actor, Charles Okocha goes ‘gaga’ after seeing his…

Georgina Onuoha reacts as Tiwa Savage reportedly loses four major endorsements over leaked tape

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha has advised female singer, Tiwa Savage to apologize to her fans over her leaked tape.

This follows reports that the ace singer reportedly lost four huge endorsements over her leaked tape.

READ ALSO

“Never speak on it again” – Tiwa Savage…

Tiwa Savage reportedly risks losing endorsement deals over…

Georgina wrote;

“Sad if this is true. Personally as Georgina, I pray Tiwa pulls through this. She is immensely talented and gifted.

She has the world stage on her laps.
She did not commit a crime, she is the victim but damn my colleagues did her a disservice with their “A Queen I stand” rhetoric.

We all should learn to weigh issues critically before our support becomes an indictment of the person we are trying to support.

She took the initial step of going public about her being blackmailed. Which was proactive and smart of her. My ill-informed colleagues did her a disservice.

The narrative should have been, “Say No to Blackmailers who breached her privacy. Instead, their ignorance came off as celebratory of her mistakes.
They did Tiwa bad. I’m still praying for her to get us a grammy soon. She will rise from this.

According to PR EXPERT Lauretta, Sometimes not all publicity is good publicity. Kim Kardashian went on an apology tour on every TV and significant talk show in America and issued public apologies to save her brand 15 years ago.

Tiwa is no longer a Nigerian brand; she is a global brand. I hope she pulls through this, learns her lessons, apologizes for this mistake.

If I were on her PR team, I would suggest a public apology, most of you will say it’s not needed, as her bla bla bla did not leak the tape. Still, if you understand PR, you will appreciate that an apology is necessary to her family-oriented fans, she apologies for letting such happen to even get to the media whilst also playing the victim because she is still the victim and then move on.

Do you know that with all the popularity Kim K has that some brands will never use her as their ambassador?

You might say she doesn’t need it but trust me her team wishes those brands will contact her.

Read more articles etc friends !

There is a reason why we should all be careful in this life.

Credit: PR Expert Lauretta Chinenye.

Yes, we all make mistakes but for every action there are some consequences. (My favorite line to my children)

I am paying for some mistakes I made in the past (not se
*x tapes lol) but I learnt from them, apologised where necessary and faced the consequences and moved on.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Johnson calls out teacher bullying her 8-year-old daughter, Purity

Man who saw Charles Okocha’s crazy side after taking his alleged daughter…

Actor, Charles Okocha goes ‘gaga’ after seeing his alleged daughter…

Mercy Johnson debunks accusation of using bodyguards to beat up head teacher…

Whitemoney reacts to video of little girl crying to see him on her TV screen

You’re jealous – 18-year-old girl who married 61-year-old Godfather, reacts…

Lady counters Mercy Johnson’s claim of her daughter, Purity being bullied…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Man shares chat with cheating girlfriend after he confronted her for sleeping…

Billionaire, Obi Cubana reacts to video of lady who drew tattoo of him at her…

Georgina Onuoha reacts as Tiwa Savage reportedly loses four major endorsements…

Lady narrates how her father died after she gave him sleeping pills, so she…

“I love Davido, he has a good heart” – Bobrisky confesses

Video of young man crying profusely after his girlfriend allegedly ditched him,…

Mercy Johnson debunks accusation of using bodyguards to beat up head teacher…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More