Girls that greet very well, marry early – Nigerian man advises single ladies

A Nigerian man has advised single ladies on how to elevate their single status and find a man who would get married to them.
The man identified on Twitter as @wizebaba stated that ladies who often show respect to people by greeting are usually lucky enough to get married on time.
He tweeted;
”Girl wey Sabi greet people, dey quick marry. Na expo I dey give una so for free oh.”
See reactions below;
@Tanibuife;
“Means I will be single all my life cause you go wait tire.”
@emeghaclinton;
“I object to differ. If e sweet u as a girl, greet from now till tomorrow, there are some guys you will date as a girl, after he has finished you kpata kpata, the next thing you will hear is…..”my mum said” In Anambra, it’s called “nma anyi si”….once you hear this phrase Person running”
@papromakeovers;
“No wonder I still de single group, I de squeeze face ignore people Loudly crying face”
@Kailawalterr;
“Why I never marry???”
@Fromthespiritl1;
“But ADA still dey her papa house”
@jiggy_nurse;
“Lol!! I for done marry since get grand children if na like that”
