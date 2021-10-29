Girls that greet very well, marry early – Nigerian man advises single ladies

A Nigerian man has advised single ladies on how to elevate their single status and find a man who would get married to them.

The man identified on Twitter as @wizebaba stated that ladies who often show respect to people by greeting are usually lucky enough to get married on time.

He tweeted;

”Girl wey Sabi greet people, dey quick marry. Na expo I dey give una so for free oh.”

See reactions below;

@Tanibuife;

“Means I will be single all my life cause you go wait tire.”

@emeghaclinton;

“I object to differ. If e sweet u as a girl, greet from now till tomorrow, there are some guys you will date as a girl, after he has finished you kpata kpata, the next thing you will hear is…..”my mum said” In Anambra, it’s called “nma anyi si”….once you hear this phrase Person running”

@papromakeovers;

“No wonder I still de single group, I de squeeze face ignore people Loudly crying face”

@Kailawalterr;

“Why I never marry???”

@Fromthespiritl1;

“But ADA still dey her papa house”

@jiggy_nurse;

“Lol!! I for done marry since get grand children if na like that”