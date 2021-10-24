TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“From Mummy G.O to Sugar Mummy” — Nigerians react to…

Why I Quit ‘The Johnsons’ – Blessing Finally…

Blessing Okoro drags lady who apologized after lying against…

Gulder Ultimate Search: 18 Contestants Enter The Jungle For N50m Grand Prize, 2 Wildcards Identified

EntertainmentNews
By Adebimpe

The Gulder Ultimate Search, season12, themed, ‘The Age Of Craftsmanship’, started, on Sunday, October 16, 2021.

The 12th edition of the jungle search kicked start with 18 contestants competing for the grand prize of #50 million.

The contestants made their way into the jungle today, 24th of October, 2021 in search of the hidden treasure.

READ ALSO

Emmanuel reveals he is truly in love with Liquorose

Wizkid calls out Toke Makinwa after she called him errand…

This was after the show host, OAP Toke Makinwa, and the taskmaster, actor Kunle Remi has briefed the contestants on the do’s and don’t’s of the search.

The Gulder Ultimate Search commenced with auditioning of prospective contestants and afters which 18 contestants were selected to compete for the grand prize.

The 18 contestants are 14 men and 4 women. These 18 contestants have now made their way into the jungle today after being briefed by the show host, Toke Makinwa, and taskmaster, Kunle Remi.

The contestants were officially welcomed by the show host. Toke Makinwa in her welcome address stated that about 20,000 people auditioned for the show but only 18 of them were selected to begin the search.

She congratulated and asked the contestants to introduce themselves. She thereafter asked the wildcards among them to identify themselves, which they did. 2 wildcards were identified.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“From Mummy G.O to Sugar Mummy” — Nigerians react to transformation of a former…

Why I Quit ‘The Johnsons’ – Blessing Finally Opens Up

Blessing Okoro drags lady who apologized after lying against Mercy Johnson and…

I never promised Tonto Dikeh marriage – Prince Kpokpogri says as he narrates how…

Moment DJ Cuppy took to her heels after her ‘date’ told her the…

“I am not ashamed to be the breadwinner of my family” – Nkechi Blessing says…

Charly Boy’s lesbian daughter, Dewy reveals how she and her partner plan…

1 of 2

LATEST UPDATES

Gulder Ultimate Search: 18 Contestants Enter The Jungle For N50m Grand Prize, 2…

Tiwa Savage Stole The Show At Davido’s Son Ifeanyi’s Birthday Party

Charly Boy’s lesbian daughter, Dewy reveals how she and her partner plan…

“Anybody that forgives you for cheating, is also cheating” — Lady says

Blessing Okoro drags lady who apologized after lying against Mercy Johnson and…

Leaked Tape: “Tiwa Savage is yet to apologize to us” — Delta Governor’s…

Why I Quit ‘The Johnsons’ – Blessing Finally Opens Up

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More