Gulder Ultimate Search: 18 Contestants Enter The Jungle For N50m Grand Prize, 2 Wildcards Identified

The Gulder Ultimate Search, season12, themed, ‘The Age Of Craftsmanship’, started, on Sunday, October 16, 2021.

The 12th edition of the jungle search kicked start with 18 contestants competing for the grand prize of #50 million.

The contestants made their way into the jungle today, 24th of October, 2021 in search of the hidden treasure.

This was after the show host, OAP Toke Makinwa, and the taskmaster, actor Kunle Remi has briefed the contestants on the do’s and don’t’s of the search.

The contestants were officially welcomed by the show host. Toke Makinwa in her welcome address stated that about 20,000 people auditioned for the show but only 18 of them were selected to begin the search.

She congratulated and asked the contestants to introduce themselves. She thereafter asked the wildcards among them to identify themselves, which they did. 2 wildcards were identified.