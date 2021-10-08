“He smells like ogogoro mixed with ogiri” – Man blasts Bobrisky

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A social media influencer identified as @ShadrackofLagos has exposed crossdresser, Idris ‘Bobrisky‘ Okuneye for allegedly living a fake life and deceiving his followers.

Shadrach claimed that Bob’s lifestyle is based on lies as he allegedly on young boys with fake promises.

Shadrach further claimed that Bobrisky has been suffering the after effect of a surgery gone wrong. He claimed that Bobrisky smells and visits native doctors for charms.

In his words;

“Bobrisky is suffering. Look at that nyash closely. You go see say the nyash dey suffer bacterial infections. If you’re close to him, you will see holes from wounds that refused to heal.

He smells like ogogoro mixed with ogiri. The same Bob that goes to dibia for otumokpo. The same Bob that went to Ijebu Ode to drink blood from Calabash to turn rich people’s husbands into mmm.”

