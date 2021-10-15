“Hide your wives and girlfriends” – BBN’s Boma, warns men

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Boma Akpore, has taken to Instagram to advise men to hide their lovers from him.

The self-proclaimed Okro president disclosed this while stepping out to the streets for an event on Thurday.

He further told his fans that he is whatever they think he is. Recall, following his affair with Tega in the house, Nigerians labelled him many unprintable names for getting involved with a married woman.

His Caption read;

“Hide your wives, girlfriends, sisters and even your grandma’s. Everything that needs to be hidden

The PRESIDENT is out hide whatever needs to be hidden Ooo, to avoid stories that touch the ❤️.

😉👨🏿‍🦯😂

I AM WHATEVER YOU SAY I AM, IF I WASN’T THEN WHY WOULD I SAY I AM.”