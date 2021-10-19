TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Another video of Janemena and Prince Kpokpogri surfaces (VIDEO)

Living in a mansion while his family lives here – Nigerians react…

Janemena breaks silence following tape saga with Kpokpogri and…

“How did I get to this point?” – Rapper, M.I Abaga laments as he shares video in Keke napep

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian rapper, M.I Abaga has sparked controversy on social media after sharing a recent video of himself on Instagram.

The rapper who bagged many awards during the peak of his career, shocked fans after sharing a video of himself boarding a tricycle (Keke napep).

READ ALSO

“I am making money, you’re making noise,” — Rapper CDQ…

“Why I am angry with M.I”- Vector Reveals

Sharing the video on social media, M.I wondered how his career dwindled till he got to that point. He asked fans if it was due to stubbornness, selfishness or pride.

“How did I get here in my career? Pride? Selfishness? Stubbornness?”, M.I wrote.

The video has gone viral on social media and has been evoking different feelings. While some fans have been sympathizing with the rapper, some others feel he is just catching crusie with the post and hoping to trend.

Watch video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Another video of Janemena and Prince Kpokpogri surfaces (VIDEO)

Living in a mansion while his family lives here – Nigerians react to video of…

Janemena breaks silence following tape saga with Kpokpogri and Tonto Dikeh

Uproar as Tiwa Savage’s full tape leaks online

Tonto Dikeh and her friend, Doris mock Janemena after Kpokpogri revealed how…

“Kiddwaya in the mud” – Reactions as Erica Nlewedim finally…

You too like woman – Regina Daniels tackles hubby after spotting him with…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

“How did I get to this point?” – Rapper, M.I Abaga laments as…

Tonto Dikeh shares video of Kpokpogri getting arrested

“It will take a long time for me to see Tiwa in a different light”…

“Tiwa Savage’s tape leaking was not a mistake” –…

Uproar as Tiwa Savage’s full tape leaks online

“Kiddwaya in the mud” – Reactions as Erica Nlewedim finally…

Another video of Janemena and Prince Kpokpogri surfaces (VIDEO)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More