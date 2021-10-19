“How did I get to this point?” – Rapper, M.I Abaga laments as he shares video in Keke napep

Nigerian rapper, M.I Abaga has sparked controversy on social media after sharing a recent video of himself on Instagram.

The rapper who bagged many awards during the peak of his career, shocked fans after sharing a video of himself boarding a tricycle (Keke napep).

Sharing the video on social media, M.I wondered how his career dwindled till he got to that point. He asked fans if it was due to stubbornness, selfishness or pride.

“How did I get here in my career? Pride? Selfishness? Stubbornness?”, M.I wrote.

The video has gone viral on social media and has been evoking different feelings. While some fans have been sympathizing with the rapper, some others feel he is just catching crusie with the post and hoping to trend.

Watch video below;