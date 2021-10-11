How I found out spiritually that my husband was cheating on me –…

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Tega Dominic, has disclosed how she discovered spiritually that her husband cheated on her, even before her neighbours hinted her on his adulterous lifestyle.

She made this revelation in one of her media rounds with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, on his show, WithChude, where she spoke about her marriage and BBNaija.

Tega said,

“Well, I got to know that he cheated and took someone home. I am deep – spiritually. How I go to know was that one day, I was in class and it was something like a trance. I saw him driving, and a babe was in front.

“And I’m like, ‘What’s this? What’s going on?’ I saw it like twice. So, I called my sister and I asked her what was going on and she denied it. I said, ‘Okay no problem.’

“I relate with the guys in my street a lot. So, I called one of them and I also did some FBI stuff. And then, he came up with ‘Okay, he’s always bringing this babe to the house.’

“My sister was at home, my kid was at home, your brother was at home, and you brought this girl to the house. That was the height of disrespect for me. It was not like I didn’t know he was doing stuff outside. But then, bringing this girl home was just it for me.

“Then we talked about it and he was so defensive. What really broke me was that he said, ‘You went to Lagos to be with a man, that’s why I did all of this.’

“When Big Brother came, I was like, ‘Okay, this is going to fly’. And then my mum spoke to me that I should not do it but I spoke to him and told him, this is what I wanted to do.’”

Recall that while Tega was on the BBNaija show, her husband took to social media to confess about cheating on his wife, to justify what may have led his wife to engage in erotic activities with a fellow housemate, Boma.

