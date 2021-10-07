How I persuaded my Evangelist Mum to allow me compete in BBNaija — Cross

Former Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye finalist, Cross, has revealed how he persuaded his evangelist mother about going on the show to contest for the N90 million grand prize.

During one of his media rounds with PUNCH Online on Wednesday, Cross stated that it was quite difficult to convince his mum who wasn’t conversant with entertainment trends before he gained entrance into Biggie’s House.

“My mum is a pastor – an evangelist – and she wasn’t used to these social media stuff and entertainment stuff or even Big Brother.

“So I had to explain to her little by little how it was and she said it was okay.

“Last year, when I almost went in, she knew how sad I was when I didn’t go in. So it was a bit easier to convince her, especially because of that.

“She was a little bit more happy this time that I did go in,” Cross said.

Continuing, he added: “Prior to that, she didn’t want me to go in. She didn’t want to believe anything about it but after I explained everything to her, she understood how it was.

“She was now encouraging me to do what I needed to do. She said that I’m a man and I should follow my dreams, adding that whatever I want to do, I should go ahead and do it.”

He further stated that, “I knew that my family would support me, no matter what. My siblings love me. I have unconditional love from my siblings. Whether it’s bad or good, they just find a way to support me and at the end of the day, it’s all about love.”