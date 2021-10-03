How viewers voted for Whitemoney, Liquorose and other finalists

The votes of the top 6 contenders and finalists of BBNaija shine ya eye edition has been released.

This is coming after Big Brother Naija housemate, Whitemoney emerged winner of the 2021 edition of the reality TV show.

Whitemoney whose real name is Hazel Oyeye Onou was born on the 6th of July, 1992.

He has been dubbed by many as the typical Igbo man because of his astuteness to business. Being an all-around hustler, Whitemoney has ventured into numerous businesses just to make ends meet.

In one of his interviews, he said;

“I’ve done photography, fixed tiger generators, and fixed telecommunications masts; all because of the hustle and bustle”.

Checkout how viewers voted for Whitemoney, Liquorose and other housemates.

See screenshot below;