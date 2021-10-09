“Hubby be giving me butterflies, I just had to post it” – Regina Daniels blushes as she shares chat with Ned Nwoko

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels Nwoko has shared her WhatsApp chat with husband, Ned Nwoko.

The mother of one who is currently on vacation with her son, Prince Munir Nwoko shared the chat on social media, while blushing over her husband’s loving attitude towards her and her son.

In the conversation which she shared, her husband applauded her for taking good care of herself and her son while on vacation in London.

Recall, at the onset of their vacation, Regina revealed that her husband always doubted if she would be able to handle her son, Munir alone in London without the help of a nanny.

However, from the conversation, it appears Regina proved her husband wrong as he complemented her via WhatsApp.

See chat below;